Labour Line Chowkidar Plays Pivotal Role in Vaccinating People From Assam Tea Estates

Vaccination in the 800 odd tea gardens of Assam have successfully come out of the initial hiccups and have registered steady progress in realising the national goal of immunising one and all. According to a communique on the day India achieved the milestone of inoculating 100 crore lives, vaccination has been initiated in 624 tea estates of Assam out of the 800 as per available statistics.

Till last week 7,69,183 people from the tea garden community received their first while 1,42,883 people have got their second dose of the Covid vaccine.

“It’s a challenge to double vaccinate the large populace of tea garden community of Assam and prepare them for the possible third wave of Covid-19. The health infrastructure in the tea garden still remains a concern and in such a situation the cooperation of the government is essential," said the communique.

Advertisement

“In a State like Assam, it’s an arduous task to change the perception towards vaccination among the tea garden workers and prepare them to accept the jabs. Misconception regarding vaccines has been the major impediment in achieving targets. Relentless efforts from the government gradually changed peoples approaches. The Chowkidar of the labour lines played a pivotal role in creating awareness among the people and disseminating information among the people where the rate of literacy is extremely poor," it further said.

“We are from the Tonganagaon tea estate of Chamung Group and ours is a 100% organic tea garden. Till today, we have provided the first dose of the vaccine to 3,976 people while the second dose drive is on and till today 397 people have been vaccinated. We did face stiff resistance in convincing people for the vaccine when the centre used to be vacant. People had a misconception that they will fall ill in two years or die if they take the jabs. Awareness drives by our medical staff, the office staff and government awareness programmes helped a lot and today we have been successful in providing 100% vaccination. The government have done an extremely commendable job in facilitating with the vaccine and extending all help enabling us to keep our workforce safe and secured," said Mukesh Vohra, Manager Tonganagaon Tea Estate, Tinsukia.

The upper Assam district of Tinsukia is home to 121 registered tea gardens. Tea gardens like Beesakopie, Rongagora, Panitola, Hatimara, Hollonghabi, Chariali, Ledo, Brahmajan and Padumoni have completed their first dose of the Covid vaccination. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the authorities, gardens like Dhoedaam, Raidang, Talap, Badlabheta fall short of the national ambition.

“When vaccination started in our garden, the first week we hardly had anyone coming to get their jabs. However, the pace picked up from the second week and at one point in time, we had more people than the allotted quota of vaccines per day. I hope the response for the second dose too shall rise gradually," said Sosikant Saikia, Compounder Tonganagaon Tea Estate, Tinsukia.

One of the major tea producing States of the county, Assam has around 783 large gardens and over 1.18 lakh small tea gardens (below 10.12 hectares). The large tea garden employs around 7.33 lakh workers while the small one engages around 3 lakh workers. The tea industry in the State provides direct and indirect employment to around 20 lakh people approximately.

Advertisement

“We have vaccinated around 90% of the working population, however, misconception and rumours have polluted the will of the people. The months of September and October due to the seasonal change it was time for viral fever, unfortunately, the people of the garden who had already received their first dose were under the impression that the vaccine made them weak and therefore more susceptible to disease. Besides these, vaccines leading to impotency, developing magnetic field and impacting life expectancy are other factors which impeded the vaccination drive in the tea gardens of Assam or have made things more challenging," said Sarvzit Singh Marvah of Koomtai Tea Estate of Golaghat district, Assam.

According to S Laxmanan, Director National Health Mission Assam, the State to date have administered 2.66 crore vaccine. Around 1.98 lakh have received the first dose while 68 lakh have got their second jab.

Advertisement

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone today. According to the government’s CoWin website, over 70 crore people have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine while 29 crore has received the full doses.

The top five States which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. As the country achieved the milestone of administrating 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said: “India scripted history" and expressed his gratitude to doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.