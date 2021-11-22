Labourer Whose Hand was Chopped off in MP, Thanks Police for Quick Action

A labourer, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and whose hand was chopped off by his employer in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district is out of danger now.

A team of doctors at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH) in Rewa has fixed his chopped hand after a long surgery, but it will take it least one week to know if the operation was successful.

Speaking to IANS, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SGMH, Dr Atul Singh said, “Patient is out of danger now. Surgery was done and chopped hand was fixed but it will take at least one week to know whether the surgery is successful or not."

Ashok Saket (victim) expressed his gratitude to the police for quick action in searching for his chopped hand and handing it to the doctor. “I still don’t know if I would be able to work with this hand but, I will thank the police who, searched for my chopped hand," Saket said pointing toward his left hand which was chopped off.

Narrating the entire incident, Saket told IANS that, he along with four other labourers had done construction work for five months but they were not paid their dues. “Whenever, I used to visit him to ask for money (Rs 10,000), Ganesh Mishra (employer and the main accused in the case) used to give another date," Saket said.

On Saturday, when Saket visited Mishra’s house for the payment, they refused to give him money. “I needed money to feed my children, that’s why I said I would not leave until I get my money. Ganesh Mishra, went inside his home saying, wait I will give your money right now. Within a moment he came out with a sword. Before I could realize anything, he wielded the sword furiously. He tried to kill me by chopping off my neck, but I tried to save myself with my hand. Immediately, after chopping my hand (left hand), Mishra hurled abuses and fled from the spot."

The police were informed and the victim was rushed to SGMH for treatment. Police arrested Mishra and others later on Sunday.

They have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (prevention of atrocities) Act were also imposed against the accused.

