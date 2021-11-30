‘Lack of Respect…’ India Summons Pakistani Envoy Over Model's Kartarpur Sahib Photoshoot

A day after a Pakistani model’s “bareheaded photos" at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur sparked a controversy, India summoned Pakistan’s senior-most diplomat to convey “deep concern" over the incident.

On Monday, a clothing brand posted on Instagram model Sauleha’s photos from a shoot at the Kartarpur Sahib. Several on social media pointed out that the ‘bareheaded’ photos hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, after which the model deleted the photos and posted an apology on her Instagram page.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that India has conveyed to Pakistan that the “reprehensible incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community in India" and worldwide.

“Such continued incidents of desecration and disrespect of places of religious worship of the minority communities in Pakistan highlight the lack of respect for the faith of these communities," the post said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee and national spokesperson of Akali Dal, slammed the photos, saying “such behaviour at a pious place is unacceptable".

Sauleha later apologised and said that the pictures were meant to mark her visit to Kartarpur Sahib.

“Recently I posted a picture on Instagram that was not even a part of a shoot or anything. I just went to Kartarpur to learn about the history and know about the Sikh community. It wasnt done to hurt anyone sentiments or anything for that matter. However, if I have hurt anyone or they think that I dont respect there culture. I am Sorry," she wrote in on Instagram.

The Pakistan police initiated a probe into the incident.

