Home » News » India » Ladakh: Woman, Teenage Girl Killed in Avalanche in Kargil

Ladakh: Woman, Teenage Girl Killed in Avalanche in Kargil

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on the road near their Tangole village on Kargil-Zanaskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 23:15 IST

Kargil, India

Their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (Representative photo)
Their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities. (Representative photo)

A woman and a teenage girl were killed Sunday after they came under an avalanche in the Kargil district of Ladakh, a police official said.

Kulsum Bi (14) and Bilquis Bano (25) were walking on the road near their Tangole village on Kargil-Zanaskar highway when they were hit by the avalanche around 2.30 pm, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was immediately launched but they could not be saved.

Later, their bodies were retrieved by the rescuers and handed over to their families for last rites after the completion of legal formalities, the official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 29, 2023, 23:15 IST
last updated: January 29, 2023, 23:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks