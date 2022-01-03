Lakhimpur Case: Minister’s Son Present in Car that Mowed Down Farmers, SIT Says in 5,000-Page Chargesheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur violence case on Monday submitted a 5,000-page chargesheet stating that the son of MoS, Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, was inside the vehicle that allegedly mowed down four farmers and a journalist. Three BJP workers were also killed in retaliation by an angry mob.

As per the chargesheet, Ashish Mishra alias Monu was present inside the vehicle when it rammed into a group of protesting farmers. Ashish, who is currently lodged in jail, has been the main accused in the case, which took place on October 3 last year that claimed eight lives.

The SIT has named Ashish as the main accused in its chargesheet. During the investigation, the SIT added the name of Virendra Shukla, a close aide of the MoS, in the chargesheet. As per information, Section 201 has been imposed on Virendra Shukla.

According to the police, Shukla has been accused of hiding evidence. This information was also given by prosecution lawyer SP Yadav. Earlier, 13 accused were named in the violence, which has now been increased to 14.

The chargesheet also stated that one of the accused, Nandan Singh, had opened fire from the rifle of Ashish Mishra, while another accused and believed to be Ashish’s close friend, Ankit Das, had fired from his licensed pistol. Another accused, Latif alias Kale, also allegedly opened fire from his repeater gun. The weapons were hidden at Kale’s house after the incident, the chargesheet stated.

While Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 10 last year, Lavkush and Ashish Pandey, close aides of Ashish Mishra, were arrested on October 7. Both were sent to judicial custody on October 8.

Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the incident has given way to attacks on the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial assembly polls due this year. Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of the MoS alleging that a fair probe was not possible in the case without his removal.

