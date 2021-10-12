Lakhimpur: Demand for Dismissal of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni Grows Louder as Tikait Threatens Protests

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached Tikunia to attend the last ardas of the farmers killed during the violence in Lakhimpur, once again warned of more agitation in the coming days. Tikait has said that if Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni is not removed, then he will announce the agitation from Lakhimpur itself.

Tikait said that a big panchayat would be organised in Lucknow. After that, the ashes of the farmers will go to every district of the country and people will pay tribute to them. Tikait also said the ashes will be immersed on October 24 and people will reach Lucknow on October 26.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Rakesh Tikait said, “We will launch a protest from Lakhimpur itself if Union MoS Ajay Mishra is not removed. Farmers will burn effigies of politicians on October 15, which is also the day of Dussehra."

Tikait said, “A Rail Roko protest will also be launched from 10 am to 4 pm on October 18, after which on October 24, the ashes of the deceased farmers will be immersed, following which everyone will head to state capital Lucknow for a panchayat on October 26."

Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also demanding the dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home after the arrest of the Minister’s son Ashish Mishra. The Congress leader in a tweet on Tuesday asked, “If the son is arrested for killing the farmers, then does the minister have the right to continue in the post? The dismissal of the Union Minister of State for Home is necessary for a fair investigation." Tagging the tweet to the Prime Minister, Priyanka asked him to stop patronising the Minister.

Earlier on Monday, Priyanka had observed a silent protest in Lucknow demanding the dismissal of the Minister. Along with Priyanka, many top leaders and hundreds of workers in Lucknow also staged a sit-in. The Congress workers also staged a sit-in protest across the country demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.

Meanwhile, the court has granted a 72-hour police custody remand of Ashish Mishra on Tuesday.

