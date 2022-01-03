Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Likely to File 1,800-page Charge Sheet Today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, is likely to file a charge sheet on Monday almost three months since the incident took place in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers and a journalist were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle. Three BJP workers were also killed in retaliation by an angry mob.

The investigation team is required to file the charge sheet within three months of completion of 90 days of the first arrest in the case. Sources say that an 1800-page-long charge sheet has been prepared by the investigation team.

So far 13 accused, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra Monu, have been sent to jail. While Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 10, Lavkush and Ashish Pandey, close aides of Ashish Mishra, were arrested on October 7. Both were sent to judicial custody on October 8 last year.

Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the Tikunia incident has given way to attacks on the ruling BJP party ahead of the crucial assembly polls to be held this year in Uttar Pradesh. Political parties have been demanding resignation of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni alleging that a fair probe was not possible in the case without his resignation.

Ashish Mishra and his associates are accused of firing and mowing down the farmers under the wheels of a Thar jeep. After the incident, on October 4, an FIR was registered against Ashish Mishra and many others at Tikunia police station in Lakhimpur Kheri.

However, later the investigation of the SIT revealed that it was not an accident but a murder under a well-planned conspiracy. The SIT had sought for several sections to be modified against the accused. The sections, which have been increased against the accused, include 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Besides, the SIT applied in the court on Monday to seek the remand of the accused and the court has summoned the accused on Tuesday.

The SIT has also made arrests of some farmers who are accused of beating the three BJP workers to death. An FIR was registered against unidentified farmers after the complaint by one of the co-accused Sumit Jaiswal.

