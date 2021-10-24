Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Accused Ashish Misra Hospitalised with Dengue Symptoms, Sample Sent to Lab

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who is currently in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, has been shifted to a government hospital on suspicion of dengue and his sample has been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of the disease.

“It is not confirmed as to whether he (Mishra) is suffering from dengue. His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes," Superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail PP Singh said.

ALSO READ | In Dock Over Lakhimpur Violence, MoS Ajay’s Son Ashish Mishra Being Quizzed on These 4 Points

Advertisement

The four farmers and a local journalist were killed on October 3 when an SUV belonging to Mishra ran over a group of farmers returning from a protest against the new farm laws in Lakhimpur’s Tikunia. Two BJP workers and Mishra’s driver were killed in the violence that followed.

Thirteen people, including Mishra, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

Farmers have alleged that Mishra was present when the SUV mowed down the farmers, while Mishra and his father have denied the claim.

Sources told News18 that the defence team is preparing a timeline to prove that Mishra was at his village Banveerpur and not in Tikunia.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking for the reason which forced Ashish’s aides to carry weapons to escort Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. They also claimed that sufficient police arrangements were made for the programme but the aides still carried arms.

“We had asked Ashish about why he and his aides were carrying arms where Deputy CM was the chief guest. He didn’t reply properly to the question and said he was not carrying arms. He accepted that he was well aware about the farmer protests against the Deputy CM. His aides carried weapons while going to escort the chief guest to the venue where the route was witnessing the protest," a senior official told News18.

Well-placed sources also confirmed that the second case would see few arrests of protesters for killing Ashish’s aides as evidences have been gathered and all accused have been called to join the investigation.

Advertisement

“We have scientific evidences against protesters that they killed Ashish’s aides. Though, we are looking for witnesses for which we have called protesters who are facing charges and were present there. Based on their statement, arrests would be made soon," the official claimed.

The officials also claimed that the venue was given sufficient security as per the protocol and refuted the allegations levelled by Ajay Mishra of not putting barricades.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.