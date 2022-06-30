A minor girl was raped by six men and murdered at a cane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, allegedly on the instructions of her 19-year-old sister after finding out about her affair with one of the accused.

The 12-year-old victim’s body was found at the cane field on Tuesday, police said, adding that the accused had violated the minor’s body using sugarcane stalks and gouged her eyes out before strangling her, reported Times of India.

According to the police, the deceased had found out about her sister’s affair and had threatened to tell the parents about it. The woman then herself took her sibling to the site where six of her friends, all aged between 20-25, were lying in wait.

Four of the youths took turns in raping her while the other two stood guard as the elder sister held the victim’s hands throughout to restrain her, the report said.

Police added that after committing the crime, the elder sister returned home and acted as if everything was normal, displaying the amount of hatred she had for her younger sibling. When the parents grew anxious and started searching for their missing younger daughter, she told her mother that she had gone to relieve herself at a particular cane field, police said.

“The act revealed the amount of hatred in the accused’s mind for her younger sister," the report quoted SP of Kheri Sanjeev Suman as saying. The police said that five teams were deployed to crack the case. “It was a very sensitive case and we took the help of a dog squad and forensic experts to collect evidence from the crime scene. Multiple teams were deployed. During the investigation, we found that the elder sister was directly involved in the murder. We questioned her in front of her parents and she confessed," Suman added.

All the seven accused have been booked under sections 376D(gang-rape), 302(murder), and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC. A cash reward of Rs 20,000 was also given to the police team for solving the case in 24 hours.

IG Laxmi Singh visited Kheri to pacify the locals and to ensure ‘quick action and justice’. “The accused are adults and have therefore been sent to jail. The distraught parents are satisfied with the police action," SP Suman said.

