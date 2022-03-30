The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court it had “vehemently opposed" the bail application of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that had left eight people, including four farmers, dead. The state government also submitted that a decision to challenge the grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra is pending consideration before the relevant authorities.

Denying allegations that a witness was attacked over the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh government has said they were attacked over a personal dispute involving throwing colours on Holi.

The UP govt also provided details on security given to the families of victims and witnesses. “Each witness has one armed police gunner. The families of the victims have one armed gunner each, along with permanent security guard and continuous monitoring through installed CCTV cameras, as well as barrier duty at their residence," the government said, adding that in the most recent interaction, witnesses expressed satisfaction with security arrangements.

On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the UP government and Ashish Mishra on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him. It had also directed the state government to ensure protection of witnesses after counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10. On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were runover by an SUV following which the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's farm laws.

