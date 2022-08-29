Lalbaugcha Raja's First Darshan As Ganeshotsav Festivities Begin | Watch Video

As Ganeshotsav festivities begin, the first look of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ was unveiled in Mumbai on Monday. Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is the most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja.

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will start on August 31 and end on September 9. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, this festival is one of the most eagerly awaited, popular, and widely celebrated in India. The excitement, enthusiasm and joy associated with this occasion is unparalleled. It is an elaborate Hindu festival that spans over 10 days.

Advertisement

After two years of celebrations being marred by restrictions necessitated by the Covid pandemic, the government of Maharashtra, a state which is known for its grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, had decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do’s and Don’ts If You Are Bringing Ganpati Bappa Home

Last two years, due to Covid outbreak, the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray government restricted the height of idols to four feet. However, the Shinde-led government has now removed the height restrictions on idols and also allowed processions.

The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has also constituted an expert committee to draft a policy for eco-friendly celebration of festivals in relation to immersion of idols in natural bodies. The six-member committee has reportedly been asked to suggest alternative material to Plaster of Paris (PoP) for making eco-friendly idols and submit its report in three months.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Return to Mumbai in Full Glory After 2 Yrs | About Preps, Pandal Themes, More

Advertisement

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also directed the state administration to repair the roads through which the processions of Ganesh idols are going to pass. He asked officials to to waive toll tax for the devotees travelling to Konkan from Mumbai and also directed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to operate adequate buses during the festival.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here