Lalu Prasad Yadav Falls from Stairs, Fractures Shoulder

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said. The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital. “Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide.

Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was “experiencing no problems". Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

