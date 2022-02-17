Lalu Prasad Yadav's Health Deteriorates, Under Observation By 7 doctors

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health is deteriorating rapidly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief is currently admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science. Examination of Lalu’s last report indicated that his kidneys were working only 12 to 18 percent. Medically stating, he is suffering from chronic kidney disease, which means they can’t filter blood properly.

Diet chart to be prepared for Lalu Prasad Yadav:

Doctors who treated Lalu a year ago said that at the time of discharge, his kidneys had been working fine for 25 days. Lalu is being examined by a 7-member team of doctors. He has been reviewed by doctors from medicine, kidney, heart, urology and critical care. Lalu has also tested negative for coronavirus, according to RIMS sources, but it has not been officially confirmed. A new diet chart is being made for Lalu according to the instructions by the medical board.

Under the leadership of Dr Vidyapati, Dr CB Sharma, Dr DK Jha, Dr P.K Bhattacharya and Dr Prakash are examining the health of Lalu. Dr Arshad Jamal, HOD of Urology and Dr Pragya Ghosh Pant, HOD of Nephrology are also a part of this team. RIMS management has said that a medical bulletin is also being issued from time to time by a team of doctors regarding the RJD chief’s health.

