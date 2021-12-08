Lance Naik B Sai Teja, Personal Security Officer of Bipin Rawat, Was Among Those 13 Who Died in Chopper Crash

Among the thirteen who died in an ill-fated helicopter crash in Coonoor, on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, was Lance Naik B Sai Teja who was the Personal Security Officer or (PSO) of General Rawat, a prestigious position that he bagged seven months ago.

Hailing from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, 27, joined the Indian Army in 2012. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children- a three-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter, who reside in Kurabala Kota mandal. Relatives of the family said Lance Naik Sai Teja last spoke to his wife, Shyamala, on Wednesday morning before boarding the flight with CDS Rawat and others. The Indian Air Force helicopter Mi 17 V5, which took off from Sulur airbase in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon, was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, just a few kilometres away from Coonoor where the helicopter crashed.

Lance Naik Sai Teja reportedly last visited his family in September to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Relatives also said that he was also looking forward to meeting his brother, Mahesh Babu who is also in the Indian Army and is currently posted in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the local district administration, the last rites will be carried out with full state honours and Lance Naik Sai Teja will be cremated in his village according to his family’s wishes.

