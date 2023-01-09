Joshimath Divided into 3 Zones, Govt Says Most Damaged Buildings to be Demolished

Joshimath, which made news after a majority of buildings developed scary cracks and was declared as land subsidence-hit area, has been divided into three zones based on the magnitude of possible danger.

This came after the Centre on Sunday said that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asked experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the administration has divided the town into three zones, ‘Danger’, ‘Buffer’, and ‘Completely Safe’ zones.

“The zone which is totally unsafe, that has to be evacuated immediately, that has been called a danger zone. A buffer zone is a zone which is presently safe but can be endangered in the future. And the third is the completely safe zone. A survey is underway for the danger and buffer zone," ANI quoted Sundaram as saying.

“We are collecting the details of the number of affected families including how many are residential and commercial. Besides this, we are also collecting data of the occupation of the families. Based on this, the decision can be taken on where to shift them. I am taking a look at the possible places," he added.

The official further said that the buildings which have sustained the most damage will be demolished under the monitoring of NIM and PWD. The administration is making preparations for it, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and reviewed the situation, including the steps taken so far for the safety and rehabilitation of residents, and assured him of necessary assistance. Central government agencies and experts are assisting Uttarakhand to prepare plans to deal with the Joshimath situation and the immediate priority is the safety of the people.

A team of experts from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute will study the situations and give recommendations, the PMO said.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, who heads a committee tasked with monitoring the situation on the ground level and has been camping in Joshimath since Thursday, has said there are a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath out of which 610 have developed huge cracks and are unfit for habitation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked a petitioner, who has sought the court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national disaster, to mention his plea Tuesday for urgent listing.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha on Monday asked advocate Parmeshwar Nath Mishra, appearing for Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, who mentioned out of turn for urgent listing of the plea, to follow the process and again mention on Tuesday.

