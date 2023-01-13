'Heralding New Age of Tourism', MV Ganga Vilas Launched by Modi | Top Quotes, Booking Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the world’s longest cruise Ganga Vilas on Friday on the banks of river Ganga. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowala, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath were present during the flagging-off ceremony in Varanasi.

The cruise will stay on Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter will return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh. This vessel will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including Sundarban Delta and Kaziranga National Park.

The stopovers at spots of historical, cultural, and religious importance have been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on March 1, 2023.

Advertisement

The cruise will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat and will have a capacity of 80 passengers with 18 suits.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s Inaugural Speech

PM Modi flagged off luxury cruise Ganga Vilas via video on Friday.“The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India." “Ganga is not just a river to us. It is a witness to India’s glorious history. With a new approach, we began the cleanliness drive of Namami Gange," he added.

Launching the longest river cruise on Friday, PM Modi shared a special message for foreign tourists and said, “I have a message for all foreign visitors, India has everything that you can imagine and beyond. India cannot be defined in words, it can only be experienced."

“Today, foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1000 crores. Robust connectivity is very important for a developed India and we are committed to working on it in a mission mode. I wish all the tourists a happy voyage and hope that our rivers & Jal Shakti will provide a much-needed boost to trade and tourism." said PM Narendra Modi ushering in a new age of tourism.

“The National Waterway being built on the Ganges is developing like a model for the whole country. This national waterway is becoming an important medium for transport, trade, and tourism."

India has been making her heritage strengths the ignition for a highly developed transportation system in her modern avatar.

This cruise will traverse through 25 various River Systems, giving a sense of joy. It will also let tourists experience the precious and famous delicacies of India. This cruise will help everyone to experience everything right from treasuring spirituality, enjoying tourism, and understanding the system of rivers in India.

The inauguration of Ganga Vilas will open new vistas for Eastern India to emerge yet brighter on the world map of tourism. It’s a matter of pleasure for us all to have been witness to the great festival of celebrating the River Waterways.

Booking Details

Advertisement The cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh. The route of the cruise is via Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka, Dhubri, Guwahati, Majuli Island. The journey will cost approximately Rs 13 lakh, with an average fare per person being about Rs 25,000 per night, as per an IANS Report. The tickets for Ganga Vilas cruise can be booked on Antara Luxury River Cruises website. The per day per person charge on the cruise is Rs 24,692.25 ($300). If a person wants to book his stay for complete 51 days on the MV Ganga Vilas, he/she has to shell around Rs 12.59 lakh ($153000), he said. The ticket price is same for Indian nationals and foreigners.

Read all the Latest India News here