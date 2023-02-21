Home » News » India » Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Landslide Blocks Jammu-Srinagar Highway

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal," the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently underway

IANS

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 11:24 IST

Jammu, India

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, officials said on Tuesday.

“Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal," the J&K Traffic Police said in a tweet, adding that clearance work was currently underway.

The highway is the lifeline of the landlocked valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

