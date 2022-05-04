Landslide Damages Steel Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Vehicles Stranded

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Wednesday following a landslide that damaged a steel tunnel in Ramban district, officials said. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on the highway due to the closure of the highway. The landslide hit the steel tunnel at Panthiyal, resulting in its damage, they said.

Efforts are on by the Border Roads Organisation to clear the highway of landslides.

