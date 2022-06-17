Landslides Kill 12, Three Dead in Flash Floods as Rain Lashes Meghalaya; Rescue Teams on High Alert

Rain-related incidents in Meghalaya claimed 12 lives on Friday. While nine were killed in landslides, three died in flash floods at Baghmara of South Garo Hills.

Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc in the state. Eight from Mawsynram in East Khasi Hills were killed due to a landslide induced by rain. In Dangar, five members of a family died in a landslide. The deceased were identified as Kyllity Langpen (32), Daphishisha Langpen (12), Daskhemlang Langpen (5), daughter Dawanbiang Langpen (3), and a six-month-old baby.

In Kenmynsaw, while a woman identified as Drit Byrsaw was killed, her husband Robino Kynter is still missing and a search is on for him. In Boro Rynku, seven-year-old Sonali Banai died in a landslide, while in Betgora A, 12-year-old Nathan Dejel Sangma was killed. Two houses also suffered damage.

Advertisement

Chief minister Conrad Sangma said the state government will extend ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

In Garo Hills, three people were killed in flash floods at Baghmara, while one died in a landslide at Siju.

The CM tweeted, “Heartbreaking news of 3 deaths due to flash floods in Baghmara & 1 death due to landslide in Siju in South Garo Hills District. I offer my deepest condolences to their loved ones. Govt. will release Ex Gratia of ₹4 Lakhs to the next of kin of each of the deceased. May their souls Rest In Peace." (sic)

Close to 40,000 and 107 villages have been affected in South West Garo Hills district. Deputy commissioner SK Marak said, “We have more than 100 villages in three blocks – Rerapara C&RD Block, Zikzak C&RD Block, and Betasing C&RD Block, where over 40,000 populations are affected."

Advertisement

Marak further said so far no one has died or gone missing in South West Garo Hills district. “We have one bridge from Patijora village to Koch basti, which has been washed away and many landslides occurred at various locations," he said, adding, “we have set up 26 temporary relief camps. The situation is under control."

He also said gratuity relief assistance in the form of food grains is being provided to relief camps.

Advertisement

The district administration along with district disaster management team and SDRF, who are on high alert after receiving flood guidance bulletin from IMD Met Shillong, have led early evacuation and rescue efforts of those in vulnerable areas after noticing the rise in water levels of Ganol, Daru and Dorni rivers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.