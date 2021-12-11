Last Moment Travel Plans? This Trick Will get you Confirmed Tatkal Tickets on IRCTC

With the number of Covid-19 infections declining and with complete relaxation in several states, thousands are booking train tickets in IRCTC at the same time.

Hence, many who make last moment travel plans find it very difficult to book Tatkal tickets. Only a few are lucky to get a seat for themselves. Today, in this article, we are going to tell you a trick which will not only help you book a seat at your desired date but also reserve a tatkal ticket.

Tatkal ticket booking for air-condition coaches starts at 10 am and booking for non-AC coaches starts at 11 am.

You might have experienced that while booking a tatkal ticket or a normal one, filling detailed forms and captcha takes the maximum time. You might have also noticed that by the time you fill in all details, all tickets have been booked and you land on the waiting list.

IRCTC has a special feature on its website where you can save details of all passengers. Once you have to log in to the IRCTC you can save the details of yourself and your family members. Upon doing so, whenever you book a ticket for yourself and your family you will not have to spend time filling the detailed form.

The next time when you login into the ticket booking website, instead of clicking fill new details, click add existing. Clicking on existing details, all passengers will be auto-filled and then click the address and the payment mode. After reaching the payment mode, you can make payments via credit card, UPI or debit card.

The Indian Railways had stopped operating passenger train services after the announcement of lockdown in March 2020 to break the Coronavirus chain.

The railways started running special trains in mid-2020 after relaxation in lockdowns by various states. Since last month, Indian Railways has been running normal trains like the days before the lockdown.

