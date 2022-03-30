Last Patient Discharged, Critical Cases Fall to Zero as Mumbai Catches A Break from Covid-19

Once described as the hotspot of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the city reported just 36 new cases in the last 24 hours of which 34 are asymptomatic and last patient infected with coronavirus was discharged from Kasturba hospital, which was the first in Mumbai to start treating Covid-19 patients.

In January 2020, Kasturba Hospital began treating patients suffering presumably from coronavirus. In fact, the first couple suffering from Covid-19 infection was also admitted here. The hospital is credited with saving the lives of around 9,000 patients and with the discharge of the last patient, it has caught a much-needed breather.

In the initial period of Covid-19 infection, the isolation ward of the hospital could barely manage 20 beds. But now, with 250 beds in its isolation ward, it is the biggest facility offering the service to Covid-19 patients. The management also indicated it was ready for the fourth wave if it hit India since it had increased its facilities since the deadly second wave.

No critical patient in Mumbai

As of now, there is no critical patient of coronavirus admitted anywhere in Mumbai, which had reported the first case of Covid-19 infection in March 2020. In the second wave of the pandemic, the number of critical patients in Mumbai had gone up to 1,700. In the third wave, this number was around 1,500 but now, after two years, the city has not a single critical patient.

In Mumbai, at present, there are only 11 Covid-19 patients in hospitals of which just two are on oxygen support. The city has a total of 26,228 beds available for Covid-19 patients.

