Last Spotted in South Africa, Rare ‘Strawberry’ Leopard Sighted in Ranakpur Hills of Rajasthan

A rare ‘pink’ female leopard was recently sighted in the Ranakpur region in Rajasthan’s Pali district. Earlier sighting of the animal was reported from South Africa in 2012 and 2019.

Times of India reported on Wednesday that the big cat with a strawberry-coloured coat has sometimes been spotted by the locals in Ranakpur.

Experts told News18 that the unique shade of the coat is likely to be a result of mutation.

Retired Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Sunayan Sharma told Hindustan Times that the leopard in question was a mature female with a cub and was an example of a rare mutation with pink colour. Usually, mutation occurs in black and white colours. “I haven’t come across a pink leopard," he told the national daily.

