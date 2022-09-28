Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Unveiled in Ayodhya with 40-Foot Veena, 7 Pillars, 92 Lotuses Depicting Singer's Journey

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’ in Ayodhya on Wednesday, paying tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee and the legendary singer on her 93rd birth anniversary.

Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the intersection on the banks of the Saryu river, featuring a 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high ‘Veena’ weighing 14 tonnes, 92 lotuses depicting her 92 years of existence and seven pillars representing the seven notes (saat sur). Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, Jaiveer Singh and other dignitaries were also present.

“Great Lata didi dedicated her entire life to art and music and sang most ‘bhajans’ of Lord Rama. I am honoured to inaugurate the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chowk’ leading to the Grand Ram Temple road in Ayodhya today. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons," Yogi Adityanath said.

Stressing that the government is determined to develop every place in Uttar Pradesh with religious and spiritual significance, the CM said public participation is a must to fulfil the vision. “Everyone must contribute towards a clean, hygienic, plastic-free and beautiful Ayodhya."

The CM continued, “We must take forward the beautification work of Ayodhya in a time-bound manner so that as the under-construction grand Ram Temple gets ready, the world gets to witness Ayodhya as the most well-planned and beautiful city as it was during ‘Tretayuga’."

Yogi went on to say that this ‘Deepotsava’, along with the grand celebrations by the government, every house in Ayodhya must light a ‘Diya’ and add to the grandeur of the holy festival.

Maintaining that Ayodhya underwent a massive transformation in the last 5.5 years, the CM said, “The developed and widened roads, beautified ‘ghats’ and other places in Ayodhya have impressed everyone coming to the city lately. We must take forward our responsibility with commitment."

He also pointed out not just Ayodhya, but the entire state is being developed. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been revamped and witnessed crores of devotees during the holy month of Shravan.

Union culture and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy, who also attended the event, said Lata Mangeshkar was a “magician" and her music has touched souls. “Classics like ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ will continue to inspire generations and will fill them with patriotism. Lata Didi’s life is no less than an inspiration for all," Reddy said.

He also lauded Yogi Adityanath for the efforts his government has made for the overall development of Ayodhya.

Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Krishna Mangeshkar, who was the special guest, was seen getting teary-eyed during the inauguration of the Chowk. Sharing his memories, Adinath said, “Lata Didi’s day started with worshipping Lord Rama, and that he was overwhelmed to see her divine and grand memorial built in the holy city of Ayodhya."

