Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: These States Announce Public Holiday to Mourn Nightingale's Death

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday. She had been suffering from post-Covid complications and succumbed to it in the morning. To mourn the demise of Mangeshkar or as popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, the Centre has decided that a two-day state mourning will be observed from February 6 and there will be no official entertainment in this period.

Here’s a list of some states which have announced state mourning as a mark of respect of Mangeshkar:

Advertisement

>Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the death of Lata Mangeshkar. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief at the demise of Mangeshkar. He said it has left him “heartbroken". A state funeral will be accorded to Lata Mangeshkar, the CM’s office said.

>West Bengal

The West Bengal government has also declared a half-day holiday on Monday and urged the administration to play Lata Mangeshkar’s songs at important crossings all over the state for 15 days. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to the departed icon of India, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. While offering my sincerest condolences to her family and the billions of admirers that she leaves behind all over the world, I express my deepest sadness at the demise of the genius that the Nightingale of India truly was," CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

>Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar. She was born in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on September 28, 1929. During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout Madhya Pradesh and there will be no official entertainment events during this period, it said.

>Karnataka

The Karnataka government has also announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. “All public entertainment programs are prohibited and National Flag will be flown at half-mast," CM Basavaraja Bommai said in a statement.

>Goa

Advertisement

The Goa government declared three days of state mourning on Sunday after Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last. As a gesture of paying respect, the national flag will be flown at half-mast for three days. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant has expressed his grief on the artist’s demise. He wrote, “Anguished by the demise of the nightingale of India, Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata ji."

>Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his grief on the demise of the legendary veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. As notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Sikkim government also announced that state-wide mourning will be observed on February 6 and 7.

>Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday announced state mourning for two days in honor of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will fly at half mast at all government buildings on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect to the legendary singer. No entertainment/cultural programs will be organized at the government level. Due to the state mourning, there will be no cultural programs of any kind in the Science College ground of Raipur this evening.

The funeral of Lata Mangeshkar will be held on open ground in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, where her body will be kept for the public to pay tributes on Sunday evening. The site is about 100-meter away from Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, on the west side of the Shivaji Park, located in the Dadar area.

Advertisement

The national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.