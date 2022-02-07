Lata Mangeshkar’s Legacy to Be Carried Forward by These Third Generation Mangeshkars

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6 at the age of 92. The legendary singer’s passing her left a never filing void in people’s heart, but her musical legacy is being safeguarded by the third generation of singers in the Mangeshkar family. With their remarkable singing and music compositions, the Mangeshkar sisters Lata, Usha, Asha, Meena and their brother Hridaynath have set a benchmark in the music world. Although they all are world-renowned, not much is known about the third generation of singers in the family. Here is a listicle on the third generation Mangeshkars who will carry forward the legacy of Lata Mangeshkar.

>Radha Mangeshkar

The late legendary singer’s niece and daughter of Hridaynath Mangeshkar – Radha Mangeshkar – was very close to Lata didi, and she was also fond of her singing

An expert in Hindustani classical music, Radha started performing at the young age of seven. Not only in Hindi, she has spread the magic of her mystical voice in Marathi and Bengali songs too.In 2009, Lata Didi launched Radha’s solo debut album titled Naav Majhe Shami. In future, Radha is planning to pursue singing and produce music.

>Zanai Bhosle

The granddaughter of Asha Bhosle and the daughter of her son Anand, Zanai Bhonsle is an emerging singer. She made her debut with a special project titled 6 Pack, which is India’s first transgender band.

The young singer’s Instagram page is full of fun videos and pictures and she loves to share sweet moments with her grandmother on her page. Just like her grandmother Asha Bhosle, Zanai is versatile and diverse in her taste for music and genres, revealed a source.

>Rachana Khadikar Shah

Daughter of Meena Mangeshkar, Rachana took to music at the tender age of five. Marathi Baal Geet was her first album and it became an instant hit. The album featured several songs that became popular with kids, Fortunately, she had the opportunity to sing with her aunts, Lata and Asha, and has also tried her hand at acting with Marathi theatre. Interestingly, Rachana had performed with Asha Bhonsle and RD Burman as a child star in Kolkata.

