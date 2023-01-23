Mumbai, Delhi LIVE News: Traffic Advisory in Delhi for R-Day Parade Dress Rehearsals; Mumbai Man Wants Stations on 2A Metro Line Renamed

Special arrangements and restrictions will be in place when the rehearsal starts at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and passes through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at Red Fort. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir will be commissioned in Mumbai on Monday.

Ahead of the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade in Delhi, no traffic movement is allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday. No cross-traffic is allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, while traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg from 10.30 am. Commuters have been advised to avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

While Delhi metro services will remain functional at all stations during the dress rehearsal ceremony, Boarding and deboarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5 am till 12 pm, according to the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Though there is no restriction on movement from north Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet, the advisory has asked people to plan their journey in advance to avoid possible delays.

The Delhi Police on Sunday also issued a traffic advisory for January 23 and 24 in view of the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The corridors which are going to be affected due to the restriction on the days of programme are Bhisham Pitama Marg from Lodhi Road to Andrews Gang flyover, Lodhi Road, Max Muller Marg, Mahrishi Raman Marg, Ach Bishop Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, it said.

Mumbai

The Indian Navy will commission the indigenously built fifth Scorpene-class submarine Vagir at Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai on Monday. These submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. Four of the Kalvari class of submarines have already been commissioned into the Indian Navy, as per an official release. Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will grace the induction ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on 01 Nov 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on 07 Jan 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 November 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date. She undertook her maiden sea sortie in February 2022, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned. The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy 20 December 2022.

Also called ‘Sand Shark’, it represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner, the release said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that the allegation of a Rs 100 crore scam in setting up of jumbo Covid-19 centres is ”baseless” as only Rs 33.13 crore has been spent on providing manpower at two such facilities in the city.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged irregularities in setting up Covid-19 centres by the country’s richest civic body, which is currently under an administrator as the five-year term of its elected representatives ended early last year and fresh polls are due.

