Lavanya Suicide Case: CBI Files FIR, Takes Over Probe from Tamil Nadu Police As Per Madras HC Order

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR to probe into the unnatural death of Tamil Nadu schoolgirl Lavanya as per the directions of the Madras High Court. This comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed the central probe agency to continue investigating the case as per the directions of the Madras HC, which had transferred the matter to it from the Tamil Nadu police. The apex court had also asked the state not to make the matter a prestige issue and hand over the CBI all papers/documents pertaining to the case.

Lavanya (17), a Class 12 student of Sacred Hearts Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur district, had died by suicide in January due to the alleged torture she suffered from two nuns of the school who pressurised her to convert to Christianity.

Her death triggered widespread controversy in the state over allegations of forced conversion by the school. Lavanya’s father had filed a petition with the Madurai Bench of Madras HC stating that he had lost faith in the probe by the state police and demanded an inquiry by an independent investigating agency. Following this, a Madras HC bench had transferred the case on January 31 to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to launch a nationwide campaign to seek justice for Lavanya.

Prafulla Akant, ABVP National Joint Organising Secretary told News18, “The ABVP will conduct programmes and reach out to students in campuses across the country to make them aware of this anti-democratic move (of forced conversion in a secular state)." Akant alleged that the government of Tamil Nadu was “shielding the accused".

