Law Enforcement Agencies Regularly Monitor And Act against Misuse of Social Media Sites: Home Ministry

While replying to a question in Parliament on investigations into operational strategies of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the union home ministry said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) regularly monitor these sites regarding their misuse and take appropriate legal action.

The question was asked on scrutinising these platforms with respect to their algorithms inciting violence and communal hatred.

“Government of India has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which provide for due diligence to be followed by the intermediaries and also the additional due diligence to be followed by the Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMI) in their functioning and operation," the home ministry said in its reply in the Rajya Sabha.

“The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) regularly monitor the social media platforms against their misuse and take appropriate legal action, whenever any unlawful activity is found or reported on the social media platforms."

The remarks come at a time when the use of social media platforms for spreading hate and pushing fake news has become a rapidly growing problem.

In a separate reply, the ministry while talking about cyber-related crimes said that to strengthen the mechanism to deal with such offences in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the central government has taken steps for spreading awareness about them.

The home ministry said that the government has established the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to provide a framework and ecosystem for the LEAs to deal with cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

“Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal are routed automatically to the respective State/UT law enforcement agency for further handling as per the provisions of the law," it said.

