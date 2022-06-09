Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Aide Sent Threat Letter to Salman Khan, Plan was to Extort Money: Mumbai Police

The Salman Khan threat letter case took a sensational turn on Thursday as police claimed to have identified the assailants who delivered the letters to the Bollywood biggie and his father, writer Salim Khan.

The perpetrators were identified as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As per reports, the names were disclosed by Mahakal during a police interrogation. Mahakal alias Siddhesh alias Saurabh Kamble (20) is an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang who is also suspected to be involved in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Mahakal was arrested by Pune police earlier this week and questioned on Thursday by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch. He was also grilled by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with Moosewala’s murder, while a Punjab police team has also landed in Pune to question him in the same case. `

During the questioning, he allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them, a close aid of Bishnoi placed the letter on a bench in the Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman’s father, was sitting after his morning walk on Sunday. It was part of gangster Vikram Brar’s plan to terrorize them and extort money from them, claimed the police.

Who is Vikram Brar?

Brar, who is currently said to be aboard, is reportedly facing two dozen criminal cases lodged against him in several states. According to police sources, Brar is a resident of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh but presently he is living abroad. He is a known gangster of Rajasthan who was said to be in good connections with Anmol, the brother of gangster Anandpal, who was killed in an encounter.

Vikram Brar, the brother of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar (who is part of the Bishnoi gang and took responsibility for the Moosewala murder) had planned to target Salman Khan and extort money from him after the brutal killing of Moosewala, according to police. Brar, who sent the three men with the threat letter to Mumbai, wanted to take advantage of the situation in the aftermath of Moosewala’s murder, they added.

As per reports, Bishnoi had earlier vowed to kill the actor after he was accused in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998 in Rajasthan.

Salim Khan Finds Threat Letter

Screenwriter, Salim Khan was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter by an unknown person on a bench where he rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade at 7.30 am. on last Sunday.

The letter was addressed to him and his son and had threatened that they both will soon meet Moosewala’s fate. It also ended with a couple of initials including ‘L.B.’ which the police suspected refers to ‘Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police said that immediately after the identity of the assailants was brought to the fore, 6 teams were dispatched to different parts of India.

“Crime Branch has identified the people who had dropped the letter. There are clues related to them. They will be arrested soon," said Mumbai police.

