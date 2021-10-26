Lawyer Shot Dead in Noida, Cops Probe Property Dispute With Relatives

A lawyer was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified assailant in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, police officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night and the deceased lawyer has been identified as Ilahabas village resident Nishant, aged around 30 years, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), Harish Chander, said the local Phase 2 police station officials were alerted that the lawyer was admitted to a hospital with gun shot wounds.

“As it has emerged during initial probe, he died of gun shot injuries," Chander said.

He said the police have contacted the deceased’s family and visited the incident site for investigation.

“It emerged during initial probe that Nishant had a property-related dispute with some relatives since a long time. His sister also had a dispute with her in-laws. These two angles are being probed in detail," the DCP said.

He said an FIR has been lodged and four police teams have been formed to crack the case.

