Lawyers Try to Assault Cops in Allahabad Courtroom; HC Orders Inquiry into Incident

A group of advocates recently chased police officers, who had been summoned for a hearing, to allegedly assault them inside a packed courtroom of the Allahabad High Court. The court has ordered an inquiry to identify the unruly advocates.

The incident took place during the hearing of a case, where the petitioner, a practising advocate, had alleged that police officers were carrying out an unfair investigation and hence, he wanted a transfer of the investigation to the Crime Branch. The Additional General Advocate (AGA) informed the court that the Commissioner of Police had already transferred the investigation and an inquiry had also been setup on the administrative side against the police officers concerned.

After the court passed its orders, the petitioner allegedly provoked the Bar members to assault the officers. A large crowd of advocates then assembled inside the courtroom as well as outside in the verandah and staircase. Slogans were also raised to assault the officers.

Taking note of the escalating situation, the court had to rise in order to ensure the security of the police officers, including a woman.

The officers were then escorted from the entry door of the judges through the judges’ corridor. To avoid any untoward incident, one of the officers accompanied the judges. However, the advocates still chased the officers towards the court gate.

The court has directed the Registrar General to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The matter will be registered as a separate case.

THE HEARING

Taking note of the AGA’s submissions, the bench of Justice Suneet Kumar and Justice Syed Waiz Mian directed the Investigating Officer of the Crime Branch to conduct the investigation fairly without any pressure or coercion from either of the sides and conclude the investigation expeditiously.

The court also directed the AGA to inform the Court with regard to the status of the investigation on the next date, January 30, 2023.

However, after passing of the order, the advocates attempted assault on the summoned police officers.

Taking a stern view of the ruckus, the court then refused to monitor the investigation by the Crime Branch.

While stating that the petitioner has a remedy before the Magistrate, the division bench dismissed the petition having rendered it infructuous.

