'Laying Foundation for Next 25 Years': PM Modi Launches GatiShakti Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which can build the economy and generate employment.

Addressing the launch event of the PM GatiShakti Master Plan, PM Modi said: “Infrastructure development has been far from the priority of most of the political parties. It was never part of their manifesto… but it has been known that quality infrastructure is a way to sustainable development which builds the economy and generates employment."

The Prime Minister also listed the achievements of his government in developing the infrastructure of the country. “India has got the new infrastructure in the sector of inland waterways and seaplanes. Till 2014, India had just five waterways. Today, India has 13 functional waterways," PM Modi said. “Work is going on at a rapid speed to develop a modern ecosystem in the aviation sector. To improve air connectivity, we have not just built new airports, but also opened up the air sector," he said.

He also pointed out that the gas pipeline network, about 19,000 km long, will be almost doubled in a few years. “In the next few years, over 200 airports, helipads and water aerodromes will be ready. At one point in time, India had just five manufacturing clusters. Today, we have 15 manufacturing clusters that are ready and we aim to double the number in the future," he added.

PM GatiShakti, the multi-modal connectivity plan, will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

