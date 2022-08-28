Lazy Sunday? It’s Busier than a Monday for Residents of Noida 93A, Courtesy Twin Towers Demolition

It is not a routine lazy Sunday for residents of Noida’s 93 sector. In fact, busier than a Monday.

As, for the first time in India, an under-construction building, Supertech Twin Towers, close to residential complexes, will be razed in the next few hours.

Media persons, OB vans, cameras, police, fire brigade, and public are waiting for the moment when the twin towers will be demolished.

The area is close to a flyover, where the local administration has allowed the media to capture the event. At the back of the twin towers are four societies — ATS Greens, Supertech Emrald court, Parsvanath Prestige and Eldeco Utopia.

RESIDENTSPEAK

News18 spoke to various residents living in nearby societies such as ATS Greens, Parsvanath Prestige and Divine Meadows, who are enjoying their Sunday with a busy schedule.

“We are a family of two. We are senior citizens living in ATS Greens. We were asked to vacate the flat. My wife went to Vishakhapatnam and I had left for Ghaziabad. But we got to know that people are coming back to Noida to witness the fall of the twin towers. I also made plans to return. There are so many media persons around…on the rooftop of various flyovers at various societies. People are gathering to witness this. I think, this Sunday is busier than a Monday," Arvind Tiwari, the former GM of PNB, told CNN-News18.

Another resident of Parsvanath Prestige, another society, which has accommodated various residents of ATS Greens society said that their club is the “newsroom" for all residents.

“We have people coming to our society, including the media. But we can’t allow them to witness the demolition from the rooftop of our society, as it has been restricted by the administration. At least 30% society flats are vacated now. We have decided that during the demolition, around 2:15 pm, all residents will come down to our amphitheatre and parks to stay safe in case of any damage," Shailja Modi, resident of Parsvanath Prestige, told CNN-News18.

THE HOT SPOT

There are people gathering at different locations, but the hot spot is the park outside another society, which is just in front of the twin towers — Divine Meadows.

It’s a wide open park from where the towers are visible.

“I have come from sector 82 to witness this. I thought the blast would take place around noon, but after reaching here I got to know that the blast will happen at 2:30 pm. I will wait here and see the fall of this building. It is like the fall of corruption. Action should be taken against senior officials too," Surender Bishnoi, 28, who works at a factory in Noida Special Economic Zone told News18.

A total of 660 flats of Emerald Court and 762 flats of ATS Village will be vacated. About 80,000 tonnes of debris will be generated owing to the demolition.

This debris will be disposed of in the next three months as per the fixed timeline. The 30-storey twin towers will be demolished in just 12 seconds.

A test blast was also conducted on April 10, based on the results of which the CBRI has prepared a revised blast design. About 3,700 kg of explosive material has been stored to demolish the tower and 9,600 holes have been made in both the towers, where the explosives have been kept and are now being charged.

