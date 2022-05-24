'Leading the World...': Pic of PM Modi in 'Front' with Quad Leaders Takes Social Media By Storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia have gathered in Tokyo for the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders and a photo of PM Modi in the front with other leaders with him walking down the stairs has taken social media by storm.

In the picture, that is being widely circulated on social media and has been named the #pictureoftheday by users, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen walking down the stairs with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida with US President Joe Biden and Australia’s Anthony Albanese behind them.

The photo has been receiving massive acclamation with BJP leaders and scores of other social media users hailing the prime minister as a “global leader".

Advertisement

BJP’s Amit Malviya took to Twitter and shared the photo with the caption: “Leading the world… a picture is worth a thousand words".

Party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the photo on his Twitter and wrote, “Vishwa guru Bharat [which loosely translates to World Leader India]" in Hindi.

“Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way," wrote BJP leader Smriti Irani as she shared the photo on her Twitter account.

Devendra Fadnavis also shared the picture, with the caption: “Global leader".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.