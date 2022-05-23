Leakage-proof Govt in India Today, PM Modi Tells Indians in Tokyo | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud of its past and hopeful for a “tech-led, science-led, innovation-led, talent-led future" too. He addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, where he is on a two-day visit to attend a summit of Quad leaders at the invitation of Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

The prime minister said he is grateful to the Indian community for a warm reception. “Whenever I come here, I get so much affection. So many of you have settled here for so long," he added.

Calling the BJP-led government at the Centre “leakage-proof", PM Modi said India has identified a “strong, resilient and responsible" democracy.

Here are the top quotes from Modi’s speech to Indians settled in Tokyo, where the PM courted top Japanese business leaders earlier in the day:

On India’s future: Prime Minister Modi said India was proud of its past. “…hopeful for tech-led, science-led, innovation-led, talent-led future too," he said. On ‘leakage-proof’ government, democracy and elections: PM Modi said the BJP-led government at the Centre was “leakage-proof". “There has been a record turnout in elections in India… women voters have increased. India is seeing a leakage proof govt today. We have identified a strong and resilient, responsible democracy in India. In the last eight years, we have made a medium of positive change in people’s lives," the PM added. On Japan and India’s shared values: “When Swami Vivekananda was going to Chicago for his historic address, he had also come to Japan before that. Japan had left a deep impression on his mind. The patriotism of the people of Japan, their confidence and awareness, level of cleanliness; he had openly praised it," Modi said. On partnership with Japan: PM Modi said India and Japan were natural partners. “Japan has played an important role in India’s development journey. Our relationship with Japan is one of intimacy, of spirituality, of cooperation, of belonging. Our relationship with Japan is one of strength, of respect. Our relationship with Japan is that of Buddha, of knowledge, of meditation," he said, adding that India was fortunate for the “blessing of Lord Buddha" and no matter how big the problem, “India always looks for solutions". On India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi said Japan was an important partner in capacity building. “Be it Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, dedicated freight corridor, these are great examples of India-Japan cooperation," he added.

