Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah chaired a top-level meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of Ministry of Home Affairs on Left Wing Extremism, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Shah said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is determined to destroy the entire ecosystem of Left Wing Extremists by financial choking. He said that the BSF Air Wing has been strengthened with the induction of new pilots and engineers in the past year to aid operations in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas and save the lives of soldiers.

According to the ministry, Shah said in the meeting that the Narendra Modi government is providing funds for modernisation of state police forces and assistance related to the construction of fortified police stations to the affected states without any discrimination.

Advertisement

For the first time in four decades, the number of deaths of civilians and security forces has been brought to under 100 in 2022, the minister said.

“Amit Shah said that security as well as accelerated development in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas is the main focus of the Government’s policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government is taking several steps for the all-round development of these areas. He said that along with the flagship schemes of the Government of India, several special schemes are being implemented for the development of these areas," a home ministry press release said.

Shah in the meeting also said that construction of 17,462 km of roadways has been sanctioned to improve road connectivity, out of which work on about 11,811 km has been completed.

“Apart from this, to improve mobile connectivity, 2,343 mobile towers have been installed in the first phase during the last eight years under the Mobile Tower Project and in view of the development of technology, approval has also been given to upgrade them to 4G. Apart from this, 2,542 new mobile towers are being installed in the second phase," Shah said in the meeting, stated the press release.

The minister said that the opening of Eklavya schools in Left Wing Extremism-affected tribal-dominated blocks has been placed in priority areas since August 2019. While 142 Eklavya Residential Model Schools (EMRS) were sanctioned in 21 years prior to 2019, in the past 3 years, 103 EMRS have been sanctioned.

Advertisement

He said that, so far, 245 Eklavya Schools have been sanctioned in 90 Left Wing Extremism-hit districts and out of these 121 are functional. He said that 1,258 bank branches and 1,348 ATMs have been opened in the last 8 years in the worst LWE-affected districts for financial inclusion of the citizens.

Apart from this, in the 90 SRE (Security Related Expenditure) districts affected by Left Wing Extremism, 4,903 post offices have been opened in the last 8 years to ensure the reachability of post offices within a 3-km radius of every Gram Panchayat, out of which 3,114 post offices have been opened during the last one financial year only.

Advertisement

“The skill development scheme’s scope has been increased from 34 districts to 47 districts in the year 2016, and, under it, 47 ITIs and 68 SDCs have been sanctioned, out of which 43 ITIs and 38 SDCs are functional. In the meeting, all the members gave their valuable inputs and appreciated the efforts of the Modi Government in fighting Left Wing Extremism," the press release stated.

Read all the Latest India News here