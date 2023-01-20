Legally 'Bond': Amid Row Over Ex-CJI's Son Kirpal As HC Judge, Look at Sons & Daughters 'in Law'​

The Supreme Court Collegium recently reiterated its recommendation to appoint senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, who is openly gay, as a judge of the Delhi High Court and refuted the Centre’s objection that though homosexuality stands decriminalised in India, same-sex marriage is still bereft of recognition.

The three-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the proposal for appointment of Kirpal as a judge of the high court, which has been pending for over five years, needs to be processed expeditiously.

ALSO READ | Justice UU Lalit Touches His Father’s Feet After Swearing in as 49th Chief Justice of India | WATCH

Advertisement

“In this backdrop, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 11 November, 2021 for appointment of Shri Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously," read a statement uploaded on the SC website.

Kirpal is the son of former Chief Justice of India B N Kirpal.

A look at the father-sons or daughters in the judiciary:

Chandrachuds: Justice DY Chandrachud, the 50th and current Chief Justice of India (CJI), is the son of former CJI YV Chandrachud, the only father-son duo to have reached the position of the CJI. Justice YV Chandrachud was appointed to the post of the CJI in 1978 and he retired in 1985, serving the longest tenure of seven years at the post till date. Justice DY Chandrachud, during his tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court, overturned two judgments of his father Y V Chandrachud who served as 16th Chief Justice of India. The judgments were related to adultery and right to privacy. Lalits: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the 49th Chief Justice of India, is the son of UR Lalit, a senior advocate who served as a high court judge. Lokurs: Retired Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur comes from a highly respected family of judges. His father, Justice NB Lokur, and grandfather were high court judges. Sikris: Former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri’s father Sarv Mittra Sikri was the 13th CJI. Bobdes: SA Bobde, who served as the 47th CJI, is the son of eminent senior advocate Arvind Shriniwas Bobde. Mishras: AK Mishra, former judge of the Supreme Court, is the son of the Late Hargovind Mishra, was also a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. R Fali Nariman: Rohinton Fali Nariman, a former Judge of the Supreme Court, is the son of noted lawyer Fali Nariman. Malhotras: A retired Supreme Court judge, Indu Malhotra is the daughter of SC lawyer O P Malhotra KM Joseph: Former SC judge KM Joseph is the son of K K Mathew, a former SC judge.

Read all the Latest India News here