‘Legends Never Die’: Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Remembered on His 29th Birthday

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on June 11, his birth anniversary, but he was shot dead just two weeks ago. Tributes poured in for the young rapper, who was remembered by those in the entertainment industry as well as countless fans.

The Punjab unit of the Congress paid tribute to the artiste, who had joined the grand old party last December ahead of the assembly elections. The party said the singer was “gone but never forgotten".

“We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary. He will always stay with us in our hearts. #LegendsNeverDie #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala"

Loosely referring to Moose Wala’s single ‘Legend’, student activist MP Saharan remembered the singer-politician saying “legends never die".

“Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala Legends never die, always in our heart #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMosseWala"

The singer was not only popular in India, but was a much-loved artiste back in Canada that has a sizeable portion of India’s large diaspora.

Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, gave him an emotionally charged tribute during the ‘antim ardas’ organised by the family this week at their ancestral village in Mansa district. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and even union home minister Amit Shah have visited Moose Wala’s parents after his death.

Fans and admirers from many places in Punjab, Haryana and other states had come together to attend the ‘bhog’ ceremony (funeral service) of the slain singer. Moose Wala’s murder sent shock waves across the state and the music world, as thousands turned up at his residence after the news of his death surfaced.

Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover in a bid to clamp down on “VIP culture".

In the high-profile investigation into his murder, Delhi Police said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was the mastermind behind Moose Wala’s murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing had been arrested. Police, however, did not divulge details about the motive and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in a high-security prison.

Earlier, Lawrence had told investigators that his gang’s members, including Canada-based Goldy Brar, had hatched a conspiracy and killed Moose Wala. He had also alleged that Moose Wala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year leading to a “rivalry" between the two.

(With PTI inputs)

