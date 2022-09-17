Leh-Bound SpiceJet Flight Diverted to Amritsar Due to 'Bad Weather', Then Back to Delhi; Passengers Stage Protest

A Delhi-Leh flight was diverted to Amritsar on Saturday due to “bad weather" and then returned to the national capital “without informing" the passengers. Issuing a statement, SpiceJet’s spokesperson said that the aircraft was diverted to Delhi as the “weather was not conducive" for operations at Leh. However, the passengers claimed that they were not informed about it and staged a protest at the airport.

SpiceJet further said that all passengers of the flight will be accommodated on another one which will depart on Sunday at 6:10 am.

“On 17 September 2022 flight SG 123 from Delhi to Leh was diverted to Amritsar due to bad weather. As the weather was not conducive for operations at Leh the flight was diverted back to Delhi from Amritsar," the spokesperson said, adding, “No medical emergency or medical issue was reported for this flight".

Passengers staged the protest at the Delhi airport over the delay and claimed that were not informed about the changes in the flight schedule. They also demanded food and accommodation as they had to wait at the Delhi airport.

