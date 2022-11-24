Three people were reportedly injured in attacks by a leopard that strayed into a residential area of Kalyan, near Mumbai on Thursday. Videos doing the round on social media showed the big cat jumping across a window of a building.

Forest officials reached the spot and efforts were on to capture it, reports said.

“I saw the leopard on the first floor. People were screaming for help. A man went inside the building despite warning and was attacked by the leopard. Some of us with sticks in hand scared it away," an NDTV report quoted a local as saying.

The incident comes three days after a leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai area. A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning and a team was sent to the spot to investigate if the sighting was of concern, the official said.

Leopards are generally nocturnal. Sightings during the day are not very common, he said.

However, as the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings in the day too. Moreover, with the drop in temperature in the last 48 hours and the cold wave alert, leopards can be spotted during the day, he said.

In another incident on Wednesday, a leopard was rescued from a densely-populated area in Nashik city of Maharashtra hours after it was spotted there. The feline had entered Ayesha Nagar locality in Vadala Road area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, and was caged shortly after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

“The leopard entered the bungalow of one Ejaz Qazi in the area. It sat under a car parked in the parking area of the house. The presence of the big cat triggered panic in the locality," an official said.

After being informed, the personnel of police and forest departments reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The animal was shot with a tranquiliser, after which it was caged and taken to the forest department office, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

