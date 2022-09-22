Leopard Runs Out of Forest, Attacks Cyclist Near Kaziranga National Park | Watch

A video of a leopard attacking one cyclist near Kaziranga National Park in Assam has gone viral. The highly shared footage shows the leopard emerging from the woods and pouncing on one cyclist, peddling on the NH37 in Kaziranga.

In the video, it can be seen that the animal appeared from the woods and came straight for the cyclist and knocking him off his bicycle. As the cyclist lost balance and rolled off the bicycle, the leopard withdrew back to the forest.

Witnessing the attack, other cyclists and motorists passing by also stopped for a while. Fortunately, unhurt but apparently shaken up by the attack, the cyclist then turned around his bike and began cycling in opposite direction. He could be seen looking over his shoulder fearing the return of the leopard.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The incident took place at Haldibari Animal Corridor on January 19. The shocking video was captured on CCTV cameras installed by the KNP authorities. With luck by his side, the cyclist didn’t suffer any serious injury. He was identified as 22 years old Arun Kumar, a local resident.

Haldhibari Animal Corridor is said to be one of the most sensitive corridors in the Kaziranga National Park. As the visual went viral the DFO of Kaziranga National Park Ramesh Kumar Gogoi urged the public to travel with caution and to prevent parking of vehicles in the area for their safety.

The video was first shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter on June 15, after which it went viral.

