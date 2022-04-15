Less Than 40% in 15-18 Age Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid in 10 States, UTs

Less than 40 per cent of those eligible in the 15-18 years age group have been administered both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 10 states and union territories with Meghalaya being the last in the list with 10 per cent, according to government data.

Ahead of Meghalaya is Nagaland, which has inoculated 18.7 per cent of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6 per cent), the data as on April 15 showed.

Arunachal Pradesh has vaccinated 28.9 per cent of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group followed by Jharkhand at 30.7 per cent, Bihar 35.2 per cent, Assam 36.4 per cent, Punjab 37 per cent and Chandigarh 37.1 per cent.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have vaccinated 38.2 per cent. Andhra Pradesh is at the top with 102.9 percent of the target population in the age group of 15-18 years being fully vaccinated.

Andhra Pradesh is followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 83.6 per cent and Himachal Pradesh (80.8 per cent). In Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tripura and Lakshadweep, the percentage was below 50 per cent.

The national average of second dose coverage in the 15-18 years age group is 54.3 per cent, the data showed. An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents are there in the country in this age-group. India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on January 3.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in this age group is Covaxin. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 186.30 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

