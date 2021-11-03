Sadhguru Says Let Kids Burst Firecrackers; Offers Alternate Solution To Curb Air Pollution During Diwali

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has said that children should not be barred from having “the fun of bursting crackers".

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Sadhguru offered an alternate solution to “those people who are concerned about pollution", saying, “Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers."

Along with the Twitter post, Sadhguru also posted a video to support his argument: “I have not lit a cracker in quite a few years. But when I was a child how much it meant… from the month of September, we’ll be dreaming of crackers and after Diwali is over, the next one-two months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing them every day," he said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned the Calcutta High Court’s order banning firecrackers during the festival season, including Kali Puja, Diwali and Gurupurab. The top court said that there “cannot be a blanket ban on firecrackers" and allowed green crackers in areas where the air quality is “moderate".

The court also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported in the state at the entry point itself.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the air quality in New Delhi entered the ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, after remaining ‘poor’ for six consecutive days. Delhi recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 303 on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the air quality at Jantar Mantar up till 5 am was in the ‘very unhealthy’ category with 222.28.

