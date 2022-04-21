Top LeT Terrorist Killed, Soldiers Injured in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant has been killed in a gunfight in an anti-militancy operation that started before dawn in Baramulla district. The op was jointly carried out by police forces and the Indian Army and three soldiers were injured in the encounter. Many more militants have reportedly been trapped too.

“Top LeT #terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in #Baramulla #encounter. He was involved in several #killings of civilians & SFs personnel including recent killing of JKP’s SPO & his brother, one soldier and one civilian in #Budgam district. A big success for us," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The information was tweeted through official account of Kashmir police.

Kantroo had been active for the past five years and been in and out of militancy in the last two decades. He was in the category A++ and belonged to Budgam area.

“The operation is in progress," police tweeted and said that arms and ammunition have been recovered.

The encounter in Malwah village started soon after troops laid a siege of a house following a specific technical input. The input led them to a few houses where from initially a heavy stream of fire came in, which injured three soldiers and a civilian mildly.

Following this, there was no exchange of firing for next three hours. At around 9.40 am firing broke out again and Kantroo was killed. The initial information with police was that a top Lakshar commander is in trapped along with two or three associates.

The operation is going on even as heavy downpour slowed it a bit. A senior cop monitoring the operation said a tight cordon has been laid.

