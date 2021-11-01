Letter Threatening to Blow Up 46 Railway Stations in UP Sparks Frenzy, Cops on Toes

Security has been tightened and Railways officials have increased surveillance after a letter threatening to blow up railway stations in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and Ayodhya has created a stir in the state.

A letter, claiming to be sent from terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, threatened blowing of 46 railway stations including Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi. It created a stir ahead of festive season when a lot of people would be travelling.

Following the threat, the railway department has increased the security at all railway stations in UP.

Police officials along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and GRP personnel and a dog squad checked the security arrangements at the railway stations including Lucknow and Kanpur. Intensive search operations are also being conducted at many places.

Railway officials say that this is not the first time when such a threat has been received. There have been threats to blow up stations in the past as well. However, officials are taking the matter seriously and strict vigil has been put in.

Senior officials of RPF and GRP said the letter has been sent from the area commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who has threatened to blow up the stations. As per senior officials, in 2018 too, a similar threat was received from the terrorist organization. “After receiving the threat, an intensive search operation has been started in the trains passing through the station as well as the trains leaving the stations," an official said.

Officials have instructed RPF and GRP personnel that no carelessness should be shown and people can be searched if found suspicious. On the occasion of Diwali, officials are taking extra caution as there is a lot of crowd in trains these days.

