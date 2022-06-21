Light Rains Lashes Parts of Delhi, Maximum Temperature Rises Marginally

The maximum temperature in Delhi rose marginally on Tuesday but settled within comfortable levels. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. It was 32.8 degrees Celsius on Monday and 30.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest so far this month since June 17, 2013.

The capital received light rainfall in parts of the city on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature at Safdarjung will increase in the next few days but will remain below 40 degrees Celsius.

Another spell of pre-monsoon activity is likely to start Sunday. Meteorologists said the southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end. Pre-monsoon showers over the last three days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi. The city has gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 38.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. All of it came in the last four days.

G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather said Delhi will get the first monsoon rains around the usual date, if not exactly June 27. The IMD had on Thursday said the monsoon is likely to cover many parts of northwest India between June 23 and June 29. Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances are predicted to bring light or moderate rainfall to the region during this period, it had said. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years. The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

