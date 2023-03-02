Home » News » India » Light to Moderate Rain, Snow Likely in J&K

Srinagar registered 7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degree as the minimum temperature

IANS

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 13:14 IST

Srinagar, India

Both Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region clocked minus 3.4 degree. (Image: Shutterstock)
Light to moderate rain, snow which lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, is likely to continue on Thursday, as per the MeT office.

“Light to moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 7 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.6 degree as the minimum temperature.

Both Kargil and Leh in Ladakh region clocked minus 3.4 degree.

Jammu recorded 15.5 degrees, Katra 14.6, Batote 7.7, Banihal 6.3 and Bhaderwah 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

last updated: March 02, 2023, 13:14 IST
