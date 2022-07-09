Lightning Strikes Kill 16 People in Madhya Pradesh in 3 Days

At least 16 people were killed due to lightning strikes in different parts of Madhya Pradesh in the last three days.

On Saturday morning, a 60-year-old woman died on the spot after she was struck by lightning in Shivpuri. The victim’s son has been hospitalised with severe burn injuries.

On Friday, six college students who had gone on a picnic at a forest area Sheopur district were also struck, leading to the deaths of three while the remaining were severely injured and admitted to the Gwalior Medical College.

In another incident in Bhind, two women identified as Ramkali (70) and Gyanodevi (40) died in Sukand village.

Advertisement

In Chhatarpur, a mother and her son died on the spot while working in their farm in Maharajganj village. Another 50-year-old woman farmer died under similar circumstances in Amarwan village

In other incidents, a 35-year-old from Shivpuri, and two adults in their 30s and 40s in Gwalior also died due to the same reason.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.

“We are witnessing heavy rainfall in many parts of the state due to a low-pressure area in central Madhya Pradesh. In Gwalior-Chambal region, there was a lot of lightning activity due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds on Wednesday," Vedprakash Sharma, IMD scientist and radar head in Bhopal, said.

Sharma said that due to climate change, lightning incidents during monsoon have increased.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state including Sheopur, Shivpuri, adjoining parts of Guna, Agar, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Bhind, Ratlam, Dholawad, Shajapur during Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

IMD scientists said Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of cloud formation and lightning incidents across the country in 2021.

“With predictions of lightning and thunderstorms, it is necessary to issue warnings at village levels through public display and announcement systems. The MP government should make arrangements," said an official.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.