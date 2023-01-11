Limited Response Time, Over 200 Passengers at Risk | How IAF Took On Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully managed to avert a major bomb threat on Monday, after a Moscow-Goa chartered flight made an emergency landing in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Agencies received inputs regarding a possible bomb threat on the Russian Azur Air aircraft, and security protocols were soon activated.

However, IAF had significant challenges in its way, as there was a limited response time of only 50 minutes, and 236 passengers aboard the chartered flight to be evacuated to safety.

The officials said such emergencies are generally handled by airports run by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry but this time there was not much time for the aircraft to be allowed to move to Mumbai, Goa or Ahmedabad and Jamnagar was chosen for ensuring the safety of passengers.

Despite so, here’s how IAF managed to secure the Russian aircraft:

The Russian Embassy issued a statement saying they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

IAF activated security protocols at the Jamnagar airport as soon as there was information about the bomb scare.

The aircraft was taken to an isolated location at the military airport which is mainly responsible for the safety of the industrial hub.

Later, the ground staff and Garud Special Forces personnel were instructed to help in the safe evacuation of passengers on board.

After parking the aircraft safely in the isolation bay, the IAF staff evacuated 236 passengers to safety from the plane.

IAF officials led by Air Commodore Anand Sondhi provided immediate hospitality to make the passengers comfortable there.

The National Security Guard (NSG) bomb squad were flown in a special Air Force aircraft to carry out for scanning the Azur Air plane and personal baggage before clearing the flight for departure to its final destination - Dabolim airport, Goa.

The top IAF brass from air headquarters was continuously keeping a close watch on the late-night developments.

The flight arrived at its destination at Dabolim airport on Tuesday afternoon.

