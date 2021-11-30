Liquor Bottles Found in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav Ups Ante Against CM Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles were found on the premises of the house. Yadav demanded the resignation of the chief minister while questioning the implementation of the liquor ban in the state. Nitish Kumar responded and said that he would order an inquiry into the incident.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has long been a strong critic of the Bihar government’s liquor ban policy, arguing that it has failed to maintain the state dry, has upped his criticism of the ruling JD(U)-BJP regime in the aftermath of the current incident. “This is a very big matter," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader stated in the assembly. “If liquor is present on the premises of the Assembly, it is the moral responsibility of the chief minister," he said.

According to reports, the bottles were hurled in a parking lot. Ironically, only a few days ago, the entire state of Bihar, including the CM and his cabinet members, reaffirmed their support for an absolute ban of liquor in the state.

In response to a demand from Yadav, who visited the location and took pictures, CM Nitish stated he will not accept it and will take harsh action against those responsible.

Nitish said he has requested the Assembly Speaker to launch an investigation into the situation and that he will also urge the DGP and the state Chief Secretary to supervise the investigation. Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha agreed that measures should be taken against the perpetrators. “I would like to inform the Leader of the House (CM Nitish Kumar) that action must be taken," the Speaker stated.

Yadav also rubbished the JDU charges that his party officials were participating in the illegal liquor trade. “If they come out with the theory that we planted the bottles in the premises, we will not be surprised," he said.

